Amazon near tipping point of switching from rainforest to savannah – study

Jair Bolsonaro, the President of Brazil, a kind of authoritarian Trumper clone is allowing Brazil's rain forest, so essential to the earth's biosphere, to be destroyed for short-term profit, saying it is an irresistible cultural transition. The Amazon rainforest is so essential to the balance of the biosphere, that its destruction will affect the entire world. Yet the world has no pathway for dealing with this. I picked this report because it describes this negatively transformative process the forest itself undergoes.

Smoke rises from an illegally lit fire in the Amazon rainforest reserve, south of Novo Progresso in Pará State, Brazil. Credit: Carl de Souza/AFP/Getty

Much of the Amazon could be on the verge of losing its distinct nature and switching from a closed canopy rainforest to an open savannah with far fewer trees as a result of the climate crisis, researchers have warned.

Rainforests are highly sensitive to changes in rainfall and moisture levels, and fires and prolonged droughts can result in areas losing trees and shifting to a savannah-like mix of woodland and grassland. In the Amazon, such changes were known to be possible but thought to be many decades away.

New research shows that this tipping point could be much closer than previously thought. As much as 40% of the existing Amazon rainforest is now at a point where it could exist as a savannah instead of as rainforest, according to a study published in the journal Nature Communications.

Any shift from rainforest to savannah would still take decades to take full effect, but once under way the process is hard to reverse. Rainforests […]