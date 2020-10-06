Trump Megadonors and Business Execs Are Bankrolling QAnon-Friendly Candidates

Stephan: Yet more proof that the Republican Party has become a christofascist White supremacy cult. These people do not like democracy, and this report explains how they create phony movements to advance their corporatist interests.

A man with a QAnon vest and US Flag joins hundreds of people protesting a mandate from the Massachusetts Governor requiring all children in grades K-12 to receive an influenza (flu) vaccine/shot to attend school for the 2020/2021 year outside the Massachusetts State House in Boston on August 30, 2020.

Credit: Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty

The FBI labeled the QAnon conspiracy theory a domestic terrorism threat in May 2019. But that hasn’t prevented members of the House Freedom Caucus, gun rights organizations, and a number of prominent Republican Party donors and business executives from donating to QAnon-friendly congressional candidates.

The primary QAnon theory imagines President Donald Trump as a selfless savior waging a secret war against a child sex trafficking ring led by his political enemies, including Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. Eventually, Trump will conduct a military takeover and arrest Democrats en masse.

The bizarre theories emerged from the related “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory — that a D.C. pizza restaurant was the headquarters of a child trafficking operation run by Clinton and her associate John Podesta. QAnon proponents often assert that John F. Kennedy, […]