As Miami Keeps Building, Rising Seas Deepen Its Social Divide

Stephan: Miami is the precursor of dozens of coastal cities in the U.S.. As the rich are forced by sea rise to leave their luxurious coastal properties they will move to higher ground and displace poorer families, largely families of color, who in times past moved into what had formerly been less expensive less desirable neighborhoods. Neighborhoods that are now very desirable because they are safe and dry. It will be a form of climate change driven gentrification, and the result will be the displacement of thousands. Here is the process described, as it will happen unless our government at every level plans for climate change based on policies that foster wellbeing.

Construction of a new high-rise condominium in Miami in 2014. Credit: Alamy

There is an inescapable truth about life in South Florida: This low-lying region is set to be swallowed by the sea. An array of powers — municipal, state, federal, and private — have begun to plan and borrow and spend to defend Miami and its environs. But as sea levels steadily rise, the porous limestone rock its residents walk on every day means there is no stopping the Atlantic Ocean.

The sea at the southern end of the Florida Peninsula has risen a foot since the 1900s, and almost 5 inches since 1993. The ocean reclaims chunks of land in the fall and spring during so called “sunny day” floods, which have become four times more common today than 15 years ago. Some scientists say that another 6 inches of sea level rise could very well arrive by 2030, and infrastructure planners are bracing for 2 feet by 2060. Five to 6 feet of sea level rise by 2100 is likely, and likely catastrophic: An inundation of this […]