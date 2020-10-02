Friday, October 2nd, 2020
Editor’s Note – The Game Has Changed
Author: Stephan A. Schwartz
Source: Schwartzreport
Publication Date: 2 October 2020
Link: Editor’s Note – The Game Has Changed
Source: Schwartzreport
Publication Date: 2 October 2020
Link: Editor’s Note – The Game Has Changed
Stephan: About an hour ago I learned, and perhaps you learned this as well, that both the President and the First Lady have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, one of history's great ironies. As much as I loathe Donald Trump, and do not find his wife much of a first lady compared to Michelle Obama, I will hold them both in healing intention. But whatever happens, the game has changed.
To further complicate things, if they recover without a hitch, we will never hear the end of scoffing. And then, how hard would it be to fake a positive test result for just that reason? Such are the levels of chaos, mistrust, and cynicism we have been brought to.
Everything seems to be about breath these days, the coronavirus makes it so you can’t breathe, the fires, the masks, injustices by the police, even despair constricts our ability to oxygenate to begin again.
The post below is not mine but I think it is nice for us to remember our own ability to change our experience from one of despair to hope, moment by moment. Anything is possible.
Pause. Breathe. Heal.
For just this moment, bring your attention to your breath. Inhale deeply and settle yourself into your body. Exhale the stress and tension you feel. In these days of DESPAIR, a moment to pause is both a gift and a necessity. Gentle your breathing, your gaze and your heart as you consider: Where have I found HOPE in the past days? Think for a moment. In these days of DESPAIR where have I found HOPE? [Pause to consider] Dwell in the HOPE you have found and bring it with you into the rest of your day. Even now,
It is also ironic that the Prime Minister of the U.K. has also tested positive for Corona Virus, as has the head of Germany. I believe that any large gathering has the ability to spread the virus no matter what distancing is kept. The whole room can become infected as I see it, if just one person has the virus. I do not believe 6 feet is enough distance from an infected person; just my opinion. Oh, I believe that Michael Obama would be a great presidential contender, maybe better than Biden, against Trump.
P.S. Sorry but I think I misspelled Mrs. Obama’s first name.
Seems many in dear leader’s orbit are coming down with the virus. Why do I feel a sudden upwelling of optimism? Why does that German word keep popping into my mind or something about going around coming around? Or the thought that if the situations were reversed with Biden and Pelosi infected then would there be compassion and understanding from themselves? Still I do not want more suffering in our troubled world and wish one and all freedom from sickness and pain. May God/Goddess bless us all.