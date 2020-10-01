Massive military spending is turning America into a ‘warfare state,’ warns ex U.S. Army Colonel

In his 1961 farewell address, President Dwight Eisenhower cautioned the United States against “unwarranted influence” — what he saw as an alarming alignment of corporate interests with military operations, a relationship he famously called: “the military-industrial complex.”
Since then, the term has largely been taken up by the political left in its critique of America’s militarism, and how vast military expenditures end up creating conflicts they’re supposed to resolve.
But Col. Lawrence Wilkerson is firmly on the political right. He spent over 30 years in the U.S. Army, was chief of staff for former Secretary of State, General Colin Powell, and is a lifelong Republican.
Today we have become what Eisenhower’s worst nightmare predicted in his farewell address.- Col. Lawrence Wilkerson
He believes that Eisenhower was right, and is a fierce critic of the military-industrial complex. Or what he calls “the warfare state,” an obvious play on “welfare state.” He believes military spending has become an ideological […]
You do realize that Joe Biden is advocating a more aggressive military posture than Trump don’t you? Look at his published policy positions.
Joe has been employed by the empire for so long that support for for renewal of same would be reflexive. Times have changed though as the Mad King has wreaked many of the fundamentals of empire built over the last 75 years. Finally the virus doesn’t care what the national security state wants those super power days are past. Good it is a time for introspection, reform and rebuilding a country for all, people before profits.
Finally read the full article and while I consider myself a Bernie socialist I am pleased to see that logic, morality and intelligence are nether left or right. Thank you Col. Wilkerson for your continuing service to our country.