As the West Burns, The Trump Administration Races to Demolish Environmental Protections

Stephan: One of the nastiest Trump actions is gutting the environmental protections so painstakingly passed by both prior Democratic (mostly) and Republican administrations. Trump sees the earth as exploitable assets to be used to enrich himself and his friends. He has no sense of the Matrix of Life, nor any respect for the biosphere.

Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, FEMA Director Brock Long, President Donald Trump, Paradise Mayor Jody Jones, and Gov. Jerry Brown tour the Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park in Paradise, Calif., on Nov. 17, 2018. Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr.-Pool/Getty

As wildfires destroy millions of acres in California, Oregon, and Washington, and an unprecedented series of hurricanes cause historic flooding in the South, leaving parts of the region uninhabitable, the Trump administration has been racing to reverse rules designed to prevent exactly these kinds of climate disasters.

Throughout his presidency, Donald Trump has presided over the rollback of more environmental rules and regulations than any other president. The result has been that, even as climate change is on track to soon force millions of Americans from their homes and eventually heat the Earth to temperatures not seen for 34 million years, the leader of the country that bears more responsibility for the climate change than any other has doubled down on the decimation of efforts meant to combat both pollution and the climate crisis.

“The Trump administration is the first in the history of the agency to devote […]