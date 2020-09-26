‘I Feel Sorry for Americans’: A Baffled World Watches the U.S.

BANGKOK — Myanmar is a poor country struggling with open ethnic warfare and a coronavirus outbreak that could overload its broken hospitals. That hasn’t stopped its politicians from commiserating with a country they think has lost its way.
“I feel sorry for Americans,” said U Myint Oo, a member of parliament in Myanmar. “But we can’t help the U.S. because we are a very small country.”
The same sentiment prevails in Canada, one of the most developed countries . Two out of three Canadians live within about 60 miles of the American border.
“Personally, it’s like watching the decline of the Roman Empire,” said Mike Bradley, the mayor of Sarnia, an industrial city on the border with Michigan, where locals used to venture for lunch.
Amid the pandemic and in the run-up to the presidential election, much of the world is watching the United States with a mix of shock, chagrin and, most of all, bafflement.
Such a disturbing article, and sadly true. Many might say that we already have a banana republic dictator, since Trump and regime have already broken many constitutional rules. I used to be proud to be an American, now I am actually thinking about becoming an expatriate should Trump take the election, which in my opinion would seal the fate of the American democracy for good.
