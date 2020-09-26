‘I Feel Sorry for Americans’: A Baffled World Watches the U.S.

Stephan: I got two emails today that so depressed me. One was from Slovenia, the other was from Norway. Both had the same message. As the Slovenian reader put it, "As I read your media, and listen to the international news I can hardly believe what I am hearing. How quickly America has gone from the leading nation in the world to a country so sad I can only pity you. I feel safer in Slovenia than my brother-in-law says he does in Chicago."

Myanmar

BANGKOK — Myanmar is a poor country struggling with open ethnic warfare and a coronavirus outbreak that could overload its broken hospitals. That hasn’t stopped its politicians from commiserating with a country they think has lost its way.

“I feel sorry for Americans,” said U Myint Oo, a member of parliament in Myanmar. “But we can’t help the U.S. because we are a very small country.”

The same sentiment prevails in Canada, one of the most developed countries . Two out of three Canadians live within about 60 miles of the American border.

“Personally, it’s like watching the decline of the Roman Empire,” said Mike Bradley, the mayor of Sarnia, an industrial city on the border with Michigan, where locals used to venture for lunch.

Amid the pandemic and in the run-up to the presidential election, much of the world is watching the United States with a mix of shock, chagrin and, most of all, bafflement.