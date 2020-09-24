Trump on peaceful transition if he loses: ‘Get rid of the ballots’ and ‘there won’t be a transfer’

Stephan: The thing about Trump is that he telegraphs what he is going to do, and in this instance I don't know how much clearer he could make it that he is planning a coup to keep himself in power.

Trump planning a coup

President Donald Trump was asked Wednesday whether he will commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose this fall to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The president declined to do so.

“Well, we’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump said. “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots and the ballots are a disaster.”

Pressed further, Trump said: “We’ll want to have — get rid of the ballots and you’ll have a very — we’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer frankly, there’ll be a continuation.”

When asked by Fox News’ Chris Wallace in June whether he would accept election results, Trump said he would “have to see” and claimed that mail-in voting will “rig the election.”

Trump has repeatedly assailed mail-in voting as widely fraudulent though he and his campaign have released no evidence proving such. Despite the fact that the president and first lady Melania Trump have voted by mail and that his campaign and Republicans have encouraged voters […]