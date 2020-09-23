The Ethiopian-Egyptian Water War Has Begun

Stephan: This report of one of several water wars already underway, tells me two things. This is a growing trend; and 2) This is a world where a small group of dedicated digital warriors in or out of government can skew the course of history. Another example is the ongoing Russian trollwork to influence American voters to favor Trump, just as they did in the 2016 election.

Workers move iron girders from a crane at the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), near Guba in Ethiopia, on December 26, 2019. Credit: EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP/ Getty

It took only a few weeks to plan the cyberattack—and a few more to abandon the world of ethical hacking for the less noble sort. But they would do anything for the Nile, the four young Egyptians agreed.

With that, the group calling themselves the Cyber_Horus Group in late June hacked more than a dozen Ethiopian government sites, replacing each page with their own creation: an image of a skeleton pharaoh, clutching a scythe in one hand and a scimitar in the other. “If the river’s level drops, let all the Pharaoh’s soldiers hurry,” warned a message underneath. “Prepare the Ethiopian people for the wrath of the Pharaohs.”

“There is more power than weapons,” one of the hackers, who asked not to be identified by name, told Foreign Policy. Also, it was a pretty easy job, the hacker added.

A few weeks later and thousands of miles away, a 21-year-old Ethiopian named Liz applied red lipstick […]