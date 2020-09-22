Women in Donald Trump’s White House earn 69 cents for every $1 paid to male staffers

During the Republican National Convention, the high-ranking women in Donald Trump’s White House tried to make the case for the president’s commitment to gender equality.
Outgoing adviser Kellyanne Conway called him “a champion for women.” Brooke Rollins, acting director of the Domestic Policy Council, went further, saying Trump has more women in his top team “than any president before.”
A video flashed through images of women who advise the president, including his daughter Ivanka Trump and his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. A voiceover intoned: “President Trump has proven that when the stakes are highest, he is proud to entrust many of our nation’s most crucial jobs to women.”
The rhetoric, however, belies the reality in the Trump White House, particularly when it comes to the gender pay gap, a key measure of gender parity.
An analysis by The 19th of the 2020 median salaries in the Trump White House found a $33,300 chasm between the median salary for male staffers ($106,000) and the median salary for female staffers ($72,700).
That means women make nearly 69 […]
Not a surprising fact. I remember the Women’s Marches, the millions of women (and men) all around the world who marched in protest against the misogyny and corruption of Trump. In Los Angeles alone there were over 800,000 people, predominantly women, marched, me among them. And yet so quickly Trump’s behavior has been normalized, and he is setting things up so that such protest marches cannot happen again.
Tired of hearing about the wage gap. It has been illegal since the 70s to pay genders differently. Sociological factors are the reasons for any disparity. Now if a tiny little group of women at the WH are not paid appropriately then maybe they should band together to discuss why this is the case. I would surmise that it is the fanatical religious beliefs of many of the bosses that would be the culprit here.