Trump administration unilaterally proclaims new UN sanctions now exist — after losing Security Council vote

Stephan: How much clearer does it need to get for people that Trump and his orcs live in an alternate reality?

Pompeo and Trump

The United States unilaterally proclaimed on Saturday that UN sanctions against Iran are back in force and promised to punish those who violate them, in a move that risks increasing Washington’s isolation but also international tensions.

“Today, the United States welcomes the return of virtually all previously terminated UN sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

According to him, the measures were “back in effect” from 8:00 pm Washington time (0000 GMT Sunday).

The government of US President Donald Trump also promised to “impose consequences” on any UN member state which does not comply with the sanctions, even though it is one of the only countries in the world which believes they are in force.

The threat is formidable: those deemed to be in defiance by Washington will be denied access to the US financial system and markets.

“If UN member states fail to fulfill their obligations to implement these sanctions, the United States is prepared to use our domestic authorities to impose consequences for those failures and ensure that Iran […]