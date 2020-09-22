Majority of Americans Say Winner of Election Should Pick RBG Replacement

Stephan: The behavior of Trump and the Republicans in the Senate illustrate their absolute lack of ethics. This rush to appointment someone to Ginsburg's seat is happening, in my opinion, for three reasons: 1) because Trump wants his judges to confirm his win, should he lose; 2) large corporate illness profit system, carbon energy, and military death merchants, backers all of the Republican Party, want control of the court; and, 3) the evangelicals want it because they don't want women to control their bodies out of the control of men, and therefore they want Roe v Wade to be overturned.

People gathered on the plaza in front of the Supreme Court honoring the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Credit: Alex/Edelman/Getty

A majority of Americans think that the winner of November’s presidential election should be the one to pick the next Supreme Court justice, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll. Overall, 62 percent of Americans said the candidate who is elected in November should pick the next justice, while 23 percent disagreed, and the rest weren’t sure. The poll, which was conducted Saturday and Sunday, shows that many Americans appear to disagree with the plan by President Donald Trump and Republican leaders to quickly confirm a new justice for the Supreme Court.

As could be expected, the numbers are split along party lines, but the poll found many Republicans agree with the sentiment that the winner of the election should be the one to nominate the justice who will take the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. While eight out of 10 Democrats said the winner of the election should fill the seat, five out of […]