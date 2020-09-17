More than half of all wrongful criminal convictions are caused by government misconduct, study finds

Stephan: The idea that America has a fair and just law enforcement and judicial system is a cherished myth. Just what one hopes to find in a functioning democracy. Unfortunately, it is nothing more than a myth with little tangency to reality. Here are the facts. If you are poor, Black, or Brown and you get caught up in American justice there is a good chance you won't get any.

Robert DuBoise hugs his mother after being released from prison in August in Bowling Green, Fla. DuBoise, who spent the past 37 years in prison for a rape and murder conviction, was ordered released after officials discovered new evidence that proved his innocence.

Credit: Martha Asencio-Rhine/AP

When a prisoner is granted their freedom because they were wrongly convicted of a crime, the focus turns to the years — or decades — they spent behind bars, their feelings upon release and their hopes for the future. But a new study digs into the reasons people are wrongly convicted, and it has found that 54 percent of those defendants are victimized by official misconduct, with police involved in 34 percent of cases, prosecutors in 30 percent, and some cases involving both police and prosecutors.

The study by the National Registry of Exonerations reviewed 2,400 exonerations it has logged between 1989 and 2019, nearly 80 percent of which were for violent felonies. Of the 2,400, 93 innocent defendants were sentenced to death and later cleared before they were executed.

