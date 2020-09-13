Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, September 13th, 2020

Editor’s note – Coming down with something

Author:     Stephan A. Schwartz
Source:     Schwartzreport
Publication Date:     13 Sep 2020
 Link: Editor’s note – Coming down with something
Stephan:   I am coming down with something and shaking so hard, and feeling so bad, I cannot type properly. So I am afraid there will be no SR today
Read the Full Article

36 Comments

  1. Nancy Roof on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 9:09 am

    So sorry to hear this. We need you.Sending heartfelt wishes for your healing.

  2. Carl Totton on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 9:16 am

    Oh no. I hope you get better soon and hopefully do not have that dreadful Covid! Feel better.

  3. Janet Maker on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 9:18 am

    Best wishes for a speedy recovery

  4. Rose M. Etheridge on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 9:19 am

    Oh no Stephan! I sure hope it isn’t Covid. Sending healing energy your way.

  5. Carl Golden on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 9:21 am

    Hello Stephen. I hope you get well soon.

  6. Janis N Reed on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 9:23 am

    We are sending our love and hoping for your best. Get well, Stephan.

  7. Jon Klimo on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 9:27 am

    Dear Srephan,

    I read your note about your shaky condition this morning and now I’m worried about you. We’re about the same age and I’m always inclined to be concerned about others than about myself…

    Jon Klimo.

  8. Doug Parker on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 9:28 am

    I wish you a speedy recovery Stephen

  9. Larry Bolgar on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 9:28 am

    Love and prayers. You are a light in these times of darkness

  10. Rosa on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 9:32 am

    Please be well. You are important in our world.

  11. SeaHeart Elan on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 9:35 am

    Dear Stephan, To hear how you are feeling drives deep concern. Your consistent gleaning of the news that is of vital interest to me sends me to your post daily and I am grateful to you for your work. Will be thinking and praying for you to break through again to confidence and wellness. Blessings. SeaHeart

  12. Susan Brenker on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 9:37 am

    I’m sending you healing Light and Love. I so appreciate your work. Your amazing, fascinating life has given you such valuable knowledge and perspective. Get well soon!

  13. Eko Noble on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 9:46 am

    Take very good care, rest, and feel better soon!

  14. Cindy McMullen on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 10:08 am

    Stephan, I read your comments this morning and I’m very concerned about you. I hope you’re okay. Sending you healing thoughts.

  15. Jerene on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 10:09 am

    Please take good care of yourself, Stephan….! Listen to your precious body and rest! Sending rays of healing to you.

  16. Charlie Grantham on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 10:11 am

    Be well my friend. We need you and your reporting.
    Blessings

  17. Rev. Dean on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 10:15 am

    I hope and pray that you get better soon and that you have not gotten the Coronavirus. It may be a form of flu, so get a flu shot if you can. Also take a lot of probiotics and prebiotics and digestive enzymes to help your immune system.

    • Rev. Dean on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:46 pm

      P.S.: There is one other thing I forgot to mention. It is called “Goldenseal Root” and is taken to get rid of anything in your body which is not supposed to be there or which is harmful, and should be taken at the rate of two per day for a week. If the body is still not well take one per day for a few more weeks if needed, but not for a longer period. I use it to eliminate any flu causing organisms, when needed.

  18. Charles on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 11:02 am

    Swift recovery Stephen.

  19. Tom N on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 11:06 am

    Sending you best wishes for a speedy recovery and return to health!

  20. Paul on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 11:16 am

    I will send some love to you.

  21. Sheri Trego on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 11:38 am

    Take care of yourself. We ll be here ready to read when you write again thank you for what you do.

    Blessings to you and yours. Sheri Trego

  22. Sue Leland-McKenzie on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 11:43 am

    You are so dedicated to your work, Stephan. It must be hard to surrender, but it is what you must do, and for however long it takes. I hope plenty of fluids and marathon sleeping will help shorten the duration of this misery. I will be thinking of you. Love, Sue Leland-McKenzie.

  23. Cecile Adams on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 12:49 pm

    Blessings as you rest, drink lots of fluids, and let go of writing for a while. We will be here when you return!

  24. William Walter on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 12:56 pm

    Will be thinking of you

  25. Richard A. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 1:07 pm

    Hope you’re feeling better soon.

  26. Terrence A. Glassman on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 1:18 pm

    You contribute so much to inform and enlighten us during this time of overwhelming challenges. I’m wishing you a fast and healthy recovery. Hopefully, this is just your body telling you to take a break and rejuvenate your self. Blessings

  27. Sheila Warnock on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 1:31 pm

    Sending you love and light for a quick recovery.
    Stay safe…get tested.

  28. Kathleen Kilcommons on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 1:38 pm

    Oh no! I am so sorry, get well soon.

  29. Karl Frederick on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 1:53 pm

    May you be well, Stefan.

  30. Marc V on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 4:09 pm

    Stephan, try and get your hands on (literally) a pulse oximeter to check your blood oxygen level and your pulse. This simple device can be a lifesaver.
    Take extra good care of yourself and think good thoughts. Sending lots of love and prayers your way for a speedy recovery!

  31. Carson Michaels on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 7:09 pm

    No Covid Please

  32. Rand Lee on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    May any symptoms linked to the distress in the mass consciousness be released from your body so it may return to its natural state of balance.

  33. Lauren raine on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 9:52 pm

    So sorry to hear. May this pass soon and good health return

  34. JOAN JAECKEL on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 11:04 pm

    4 AM without you. 🙁 Gratitude and betterment! I learn from you every day whar it means to really pay attention. All Best, Joan (Sonja’s mom)

  35. Arlene Hopkins on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:48 am

    Be well dear Stephan
    Blessings . . .