‘Pure Evil’: Report On Trump Administration Draining Fund For FDNY’s 9/11 Responders Draws

A New York Daily News scoop published Thursday revealed that the Trump administration has siphoned around $4 million from the New York City Fire Department’s fund for its September 11 first responders, drawing outrage on the 19th anniversary of the attacks, but the U.S. Treasury says the money was diverted because of “delinquent debt” owed by New York City to the federal government.
The funds are part of the FDNY World Trade Center Health Program, which was established by the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act of 2010, a bill passed by Congress that provides healthcare to first responders who have suffered a range of illnesses from exposure to dust and smoke at Ground Zero.
“TRUMP DOESN’T ONLY HATE VETERANS, HE HATES FIRST RESPONDER HEROES,” tweeted actress Debra Messing in reaction to the Daily News report.
Fred Guttenberg, father of Parkland school shooting victim Jamie Guttenberg, said he was “F—KING P—-ED” about the report, because his brother died of […]
9/11/2001 was a “false-flag” bombing. Anyone who does not know that should look closely at the “Military-Industrial-Banking” complex’s report titled “Rebuilding America’s Defenses” subtitled “Strategy, Forces and Resources For A New Century”; especially page 51 which says, and I quote : “….the process of transformation, even if it brings revolutionary change, is likely to be a long one, ABSENT SOME CATASTROPHIC AND CATALIZING EVENT – LIKE A NEW PEARL HARBOR”. This document was produced in 1997 and released in 1999. It was signed by many important people in and out of the government and military including Paul Wolfowitz who just happened to end up being very close to President George Bush in 2001. I truly believe this, as do many within the movement by “Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth” which is a movement of well educated scientists who know that the official story given to us by the government “professionals” was false and was just a cover-up. This article is just another sign of how horrific our own government actually is. 9/11 did not have to happen, and would not have without the government being tied in with it. That is the absolute truth and I stand behind that statement with all of my heart and soul.