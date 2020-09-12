‘Pure Evil’: Report On Trump Administration Draining Fund For FDNY’s 9/11 Responders Draws

Stephan: I'm just going to let this report speak for itself. The Trump administration and Trump himself have reached a level of vileness beyond anything I have ever seen.

Firefighters work beneath the destroyed mullions, the vertical struts which once faced the soaring. Credit: AP/MARK LENNIHAN

A New York Daily News scoop published Thursday revealed that the Trump administration has siphoned around $4 million from the New York City Fire Department’s fund for its September 11 first responders, drawing outrage on the 19th anniversary of the attacks, but the U.S. Treasury says the money was diverted because of “delinquent debt” owed by New York City to the federal government.

The funds are part of the FDNY World Trade Center Health Program, which was established by the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act of 2010, a bill passed by Congress that provides healthcare to first responders who have suffered a range of illnesses from exposure to dust and smoke at Ground Zero.

“TRUMP DOESN’T ONLY HATE VETERANS, HE HATES FIRST RESPONDER HEROES,” tweeted actress Debra Messing in reaction to the Daily News report.

Fred Guttenberg, father of Parkland school shooting victim Jamie Guttenberg, said he was “F—KING P⁠—-ED” about the report, because his brother died of […]