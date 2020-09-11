As Global Population Grows, Ecological Threats and Armed Conflict Could Displace Over 1 Billion People by 2050

Stephan: I have been writing about climate change migrations in the U.S. and internationally (see SR archive) for years. There should be an international effort to prepare for what is coming both internationally and internally in the U.S.. But it is not happening at anything close to the level that will be needed.

A woman walks past destroyed houses on May 13, 2019, on her way to an aid distribution center in the coastal village of Guludo on Ibo Island, in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province, in the aftermath of a devastating cyclone. Credit: Zinyange Auntony/AFP/Getty

An analysis released Wednesday by an international think tank warns that as the world’s population continues to climb toward and possibly surpass 10 billion by 2050, ecological disasters and armed conflict could forcibly displace roughly 10% of humanity—or about 1.2 billion people.

“Ecological change is the next big global threat to our planet and people’s lives, and we must unlock the power of business and government action to build resilience for the places most at risk.”

—Steve Killelea, IEP

The inaugural Ecological Threat Register (ETR) was published by the Sydney-based Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), known for producing the Global Peace Index and Global Terrorism Index. The new report (pdf) analyzes the risks of population growth, water stress, food insecurity, droughts, floods, cyclones, and rising temperature and sea levels as well as the degree to which countries and territories worldwide are prepared to handle extreme […]