Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Is Now Linked to More Than 250,000 Coronavirus Cases

Stephan: What many people fail to realize is that there is a cost, a big cost, when gatherings of people do something stupid. like not practicing social distancing or wearing masks, and the Sturgis biker rally illustrates that point very clearly. Note that the public cost, that is the cost you and I pay for public programs to remediate stupidity like the Sturgis rally, is in the billions.

Sturgis, south Dakota biker rally, a glaring example of mass stupidity

The inevitable fallout from last month’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, an annual event that packed nearly 500,000 people into a small town in South Dakota, is becoming clear, and the emerging picture is grim.

According to a new study, which tracked anonymized cellphone data from the rally, over 250,000 coronavirus cases have now been tied to the 10-day event, one of the largest to be held since the start of the pandemic. It drew motorcycle enthusiasts from around the country, many of whom were seen without face coverings inside crowded bars, restaurants, and other indoor establishments.

The explosion in cases, the study from the Germany-based IZA Institute of Labor Economics finds, is expected to reach $12 billion in public health costs.

“The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally represents a situation where many of the ‘worst-case scenarios’ for super-spreading occurred simultaneously,” the researchers wrote, “the event was prolonged, included individuals packed closely together, involved a large out-of-town population, and had low compliance with recommended infection countermeasures such as the use of masks.”

The conclusion, while staggering, is […]