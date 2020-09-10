Bob Woodward just dropped another bombshell on Trump – here are the 5 most devastating details

Stephan: If you have watched the news today, you know that what was hidden has now become explicit, and it is clear that it is not that Trump didn't know about the reality of Covid-19, or was incompetent, instead he knew and chose to put himself first and the country second. It is on tape in his own words. As I watched and read the news today, what I kept thinking was can we actually get rid of this monster and his orcs in November? I'm not sure. I watched FOX the most watched network and I did not see a single honest story. Therefore, I know that millions of Americans see everything that is happening as the unfair persecution of Trump as depicted by FOX. I looked at fiveThirtyEight and it shows 42.8% of voters still support Trump and his administration, and I simply cannot imagine what this country would look like after four more years of Trump. My wife and I are not even sure we could live in such a country.

Watergate reporter Bob Woodward’s new book is coming out next week — and the leaked excerpts in it contain multiple damaging bombshells for President Donald Trump.

The new book, entitled “Rage,” contains multiple revelations on a wide variety of topics ranging from the president’s handling of the novel coronavirus to his relationship with the American military to his strange affection for North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Below are the five most damning details of Woodward’s new book.Defend democracy. Click to invest in courageous progressive journalism today.

1.) Trump said that he knew the novel coronavirus was five times more deadly than the seasonal flu — then admitted to playing it down in public.

Audio recordings show that Trump told Woodward in early February that COVID-19 spread through the air and was much more deadly than the flu. Despite this, he continued to downplay its significance in multiple public statements.

Just over a month after that, Trump admitted to Woodward that he deliberately downplayed the virus because he didn’t want to create a “panic.”

“I wanted to […]