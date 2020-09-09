Why Are Farmers Destroying Food While Grocery Stores Are Empty?

Stephan: Here is another take on the American food system. Please take this very seriously; I am seeing more and more research on the emerging food crisis trend. This fall I predict we are going to see a significan increase in grocery prices, and that is going to have a very distressing effect on low income families, and the elderly.

Man’s hands wearing rubber gloves holding product in a supermarket during

an epidemic of an infectious disease

For many Americans, grocery shopping has become an intensely stressful experience. To maintain social distancing, people must queue before entering stores. Once inside, they must scramble to find increasingly scarce products, including household staples from milk and eggs to pork and beef. Others can no longer afford to go to grocery stores. Instead, they wait for hours to get goods from food banks that are also running short on supplies.

But in a seeming paradox, farmers are destroying their products—including many of the same goods that stores lack. Dairy Farmers of America, the country’s biggest dairy co-op, has called many of its members and instructed them to dump their milk. The cooperative has estimated that farmers are now dumping up to 3.7 million gallons of milk per day. Sanderson Farms, a chicken processor, smashes 750,000 eggs each week. Farmers have been plowing their produce into the ground.

How is it that Americans can face shortages, and in some cases go […]