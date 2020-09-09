UN Warns Pandemic-Intensified Famines Are Looming, ‘Endangering the Lives of Millions’

The convergence of socio-environmental “disasters, economic shocks, and public health crises, all compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic,” has magnified the risks of famine, “endangering the lives of millions” of people living in Yemen, South Sudan, northeast Nigeria, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the United Nations’ top humanitarian official warned in a statement obtained by the New York Times over the weekend.
“It is critical we come together as one united global community to defeat this disease, and protect the most vulnerable nations and communities from its potentially devastating effects.”
David Beasley, World Food Program
In a letter to members of the U.N. Security Council, Mark Lowcock, under-secretary general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, warned of the looming intensification of malnutrition, starvation, and death in all four areas—encompassing some of the world’s most destitute regions, each one further hampered by years […]