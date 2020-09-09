The Full Measure of America’s Farming and Food Crisis

Stephan: I have been telling my readers for years that industrial chemical monoculture agriculture was destroying the earth's ecosystem, and was going to ultimately create a food crisis that would affect us all. Here is an excellent assessment describing where this trend stands today.

Tom Philpott Credit: Gabriel C. Pérez

PERILOUS BOUNTY

The Looming Collapse of American Farming and How We Can Prevent It

By Tom Philpott

In a world where it’s impossible to keep up with the urgent and awful stories that seem to get worse by the week, it’s easy to lose track of all we worried about in before times — little stuff like whether food-borne illnesses were killing hundreds of people. Is that still going on?

The answer is of course: Yes. As I write, more than 900 cases of salmonella have been linked to onions. And in our time of lockdown, there has been no end to stories of fields of ripe produce being plowed under, millions of gallons of milk dumped and millions of chickens slaughtered for lack of ways to bring them to the supermarkets and food banks that need them. We’ve lost track of just how badly served the planet has been by the agriculture and distribution systems that evolved in the name of efficiency and price competition.

