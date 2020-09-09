North Korea: 60% of the population risks starvation

Stephan: I see the growing food crisis as a worldwide trend that is going to destabilize a number of countries, and there is far too little discussion and planning about how to respond. The United States should clean up its own act, and then act as a world leader.

North Koreans eating grass

Strict containment measures due to Covid-19 and a sharp decline in funding, bring the economy already abundantly at risk of North Korea to its knees. Now more than ever, the food crisis afflicts a large part of the population, so much so that the head of the World Food Program (WFP) David Beasley has made an international appeal for humanitarian assistance. During the Korea Global Forum for Peace, organized annually by the Seoul Unification Ministry, the director general of WFP clearly expressed his confidence in cooperation between all states and called for it to be put into practice: “I am confident that the international cooperation is the key that will unlock a brighter future for children in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea). This is our opportunity to create the better world we all want to see. “

Today the living conditions of the civilian population in North Korea are becoming more and more serious, just think that 60% of North Koreans risk hunger every day.

The UN Humanitarian Affairs Office, in its latest annual […]