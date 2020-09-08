Trump launches unprecedented attack on military leadership he appointed

Stephan: In my estimation history is going to conclude that Donald Trump's unhinged repeated attacks on the military, which I think stem from his time in a high school military academy as well as his draft dodging -- he is a physical coward -- are going to turn out to be turning points in the 2020 election. So on balance, I see this as good news.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley

President Donald Trump launched an unprecedented public attack against the leadership of the US military on Monday, accusing them of waging wars to boost the profits of defense manufacturing companies.”I’m not saying the military’s in love with me — the soldiers are, the top people in the Pentagon probably aren’t because they want to do nothing but fight wars so that all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy,” Trump told reporters at a White House news conference.Trump’s extraordinary comments come as several defense officials tell CNN relations between the President and Pentagon leadership are becoming increasingly strained.They also followed efforts by Trump to convince the public that he had not made a series of reported disparaging remarks about US military personnel and veterans, which were first reported by The Atlantic magazine.Trump referred to Marines buried at cemetery in France in crude and derogatory terms, a former senior official saysA former senior administration official