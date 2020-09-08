American Christianity’s White Supremacy Problem

Stephan: White Christians and the institutional churches they support have come to a point where they have to make a decision. Are they going to be spiritual organizations promoting the teachings of Jesus, or are they going to become a racist sexist minority cult? Within the next 25 years America is going to become a majority-minority society and the choices being made now are going to determine how this trend plays out.

Trump’s evangelical cabal are behind Republican attacks on women’s reproductive rights. Credit: Google Images

Early on in “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass,” the first of three autobiographies Douglass wrote over his lifetime, he recounts what happened—or, perhaps more accurately, what didn’t happen—after his master, Thomas Auld, became a Christian believer at a Methodist camp meeting. Douglass had harbored the hope that Auld’s conversion, in August, 1832, might lead him to emancipate his slaves, or at least “make him more kind and humane.” Instead, Douglass writes, “If it had any effect on his character, it made him more cruel and hateful in all his ways.” Auld was ostentatious about his piety—praying “morning, noon, and night,” participating in revivals, and opening his home to travelling preachers—but he used his faith as license to inflict pain and suffering upon his slaves. “I have seen him tie up a lame young woman, and whip her with a heavy cowskin upon her naked shoulders, causing the warm red blood to drip; and, in justification of the bloody deed, he would […]