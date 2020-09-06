Trump Bans Diversity Training, Claiming It’s Divisive, Anti-American Propaganda

Stephan: White supremacist racists like Donald Trump don't like the actual facts about America's racial history so completely consistent with his early racism Trump has ruled by fiat that diversity education funded at the federal level will cease. It's anti-American, don't you know, he says, to talk about racial diversity. How a Black or Brown person can vote for Trump is beyond me. And note that this report is appearing in a conservative publication.

President Trump just made a major announcement that will surely have a huge impact on the diversity, equity and inclusion industry. Trump is now prohibiting federal agencies from conducting cultural sensitivity trainings because, according to the report, they are “divisive, anti-American propaganda.” Diversity trainings that focus on educating participants about white privilege, critical race theory and the racist origins of the United States apparently create “division and resentment” amongst federal employees. What is deeply problematic about this new ban is that the U.S. has a habit of avoiding the country’s dark and racist past. Evading the issue will not make it go away. It will grow more insidious and resilient as each year passes. In June of 2020, America was finally willing to look in the mirror, acknowledge the past and start the long process to make amends in order to move to a point of racial reconciliation and healing. The momentum was building and setting the stage for progress to be made. But with the Trump administration’s recent announcement, the racial equity […]