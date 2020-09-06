The Trump vs. Obama economy

Stephan: Over the past week I have received half a dozen emails from Republican readers telling me Trump is much better at handling the economy than Biden could ever be. This accords with several survey polls I have read that reflect this same thinking. Republicans overwhelming give Trump higher marks on handling the economy than Biden. So what is the truth? Well, here are the facts, if you care about facts as I do, and I hope you do. The facts are Trump has been an economic disaster, just as he was a repeated bankrupt in his corporate life. Click through to see the charts that accompany this report.

As the United States suffers the worst economic downturn in nearly a century, a key question remains: How quickly can the nation recover, and who has the better track record to get us there?

The dire job losses from the spring are close to half recovered, but 13.6 million workers remain unemployed. Stocks are back near record highs, but food bank lines are long and evictions in parts of the country are growing.

The 2020 presidential election will be, at least partly, about the economy. President Trump argues the economy was soaring pre-pandemic and he can bring it back again, while former vice president Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, argues the nation wouldn’t be in such bad shape if Trump hadn’t fumbled the handling of the pandemic. Biden says he can get people working again and points to the Obama administration’s track record after the Great Recession. Trump portrays the Obama era as sluggish.

The recession is over for the rich, but the working class is far from recovered

Perhaps the best case Trump can make for improvement since he took office