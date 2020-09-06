A new DNA study offers insight into the horrific story of the trans-Atlantic slave trade

Stephan: The real history of racial diversity in the United States is horrifying and, in my opinion, ought to be taught in every school so that what is happening in this country is properly understood. The slave trade was very profitable, and I wonder had he lived in the 18th or early 19th-century whether Trump would have been a slave trader?

Much of what we know about the horrors of slavery in the Americas comes from historical records. But new research shows that evidence of the slave trade’s atrocities can also be found in the DNA of African Americans.A study conducted by the consumer genetics company 23andMe, published Thursday in theAmerican Journal of Human Genetics, offers some new insight into the consequences of the trans-Atlantic slave trade, from the scale at which enslaved Black women were raped by their White masters to the less-documented slave trade that occurred within the Americas.It’s one of the largest studies of its kind, thanks in part to the massive database of 23andMe customers that researchers were able to recruit consenting participants from.

The personal stories of 3 enslaved Africans, as told by their bonesThe authors compiled genetic data from more than 50,000 people from the Americas, Western Europe and Atlantic Africa, and compared it against the historical records of where enslaved […]