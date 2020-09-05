Trump among the kleptocrats

Stephan: Under Trump and the Trumplicans we have become world leaders on grifts, corruption, and kleptocracy. Here's the story.

President Trump in the Oval Office in January 2017 with then-national security adviser Michael Flynn, center, and then-chief strategist Steve Bannon. In a new book, Financial Times correspondent Tom Burgis places Trump within the context of a widening number of international kleptocrats. Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty

The United States is a money-laundering mecca. Our legal system, corporate lawyers, bankers, real estate agents, title companies and accountants are eager to turn dirty money into gold. Or yachts. Or sparkling new luxury condos in Manhattan and South Florida. Though the true owners of these clean assets largely hide from view, the fact that America welcomes big dirty money from abroad is no secret. The mystery, however, is why our leaders in Washington have not taken the simple steps to stop this.

In June 2019, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on “Combating Kleptocracy: Beneficial Ownership, Money Laundering, and Other Reforms.” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) laid out the problem starkly: “America too often enables global corruption” by providing leaders who loot their countries “the shelter of our rule of law for their ill-gotten gains.”

