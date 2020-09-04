Trump: Americans Who Died in War Are ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers’

Stephan: Today's SR has only this one story; that's how important I think it is. Speaking as a veteran - a medic in the army during the beginning of the Viet Nam era -- I think this story, which is supported by numerous witnesses to these events, more clearly defines the character of Donald Trump, a draft dodger, than anything else I have read. I also think this may be the leverage point that causes Trump to lose the election. The largest demographic supporting Trump is older White men without a college education, a large percentage of whom are veterans. How a single one of them can now vote for Trump I cannot fathom.

Donald Trump greets families of the fallen at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day 2017.

Cre3dit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

When President Donald Trump canceled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018, he blamed rain for the last-minute decision, saying that “the helicopter couldn’t fly” and that the Secret Service wouldn’t drive him there. Neither claim was true.

Trump rejected the idea of the visit because he feared his hair would become disheveled in the rain, and because he did not believe it important to honor American war dead, according to four people with firsthand knowledge of the discussion that day. In a conversation with senior staff members on the morning of the scheduled visit, Trump said, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed.

Belleau Wood is a consequential battle in American history, and the ground on which it was fought is venerated by the Marine Corps. America and […]