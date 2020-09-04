Trump: Americans Who Died in War Are ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers’

When President Donald Trump canceled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018, he blamed rain for the last-minute decision, saying that “the helicopter couldn’t fly” and that the Secret Service wouldn’t drive him there. Neither claim was true.
Trump rejected the idea of the visit because he feared his hair would become disheveled in the rain, and because he did not believe it important to honor American war dead, according to four people with firsthand knowledge of the discussion that day. In a conversation with senior staff members on the morning of the scheduled visit, Trump said, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed.
Belleau Wood is a consequential battle in American history, and the ground on which it was fought is venerated by the Marine Corps. America and […]
I to served in the imperial forces, USAF ’69-’73, as a SAC-trained killer servicing I megaton armed cruise missiles. Though I can’t say I feel disrespected as my mother said, “consider the source”.
This is another story that proves what I have noticed for sometime. His Lordship only cares about money and everything he does is predicated on the money angle. All the issues that excite his base I am sure he cares little to nothing about except in so far as it might make him richer, enhances his brand. This another case of his chronic projection it would seem anyone who supports him is a loser and a sucker.
We are to a degree fortunate that his only belief and programs are intended to increase his wealth and that of his associates. With his gift for the con he could become a real dictator but for his incompetence, impulsivity and laziness.
Stephen, I too, served as an Army Medic. Mr. Trump’s disregard for veterans in general and those wounded or killed in action sickens me to the core. My father was wounded twice while fighting with the Third Army during WWII. His division, the 80th Infantry, fought from Omaha beach and later in France and Belgium over the same ground it fought over in WWI prior to fighting all the way into Germany, taking over 100% KIA or wounded through the sustained combat. Several of my friends never came back home after Vietnam. My cousin, Col Richard P. Keirn, was shot down over Hanoi. The heroes served. Clearly, there is only one loser. His name is Trump.
You fell for a fake story.
Even your daily information source, Fox News, has now confirmed the story. But you’re just a trump supporter, some lowlife fascist who doesn’t care that trump and his gang are russian-loving, corrupt losers that are fleecing the taxpayers money for their own wallets as long as they hate the same brown and black people that you do. Back in your hole, little goblin.
Sorry, Steve, this story has been confirmed from multiple sources, including FOX. Moe than that it is consistent with other stories some of which are on video.
4 anonymous sources = 0 credibility.
Any one who votes for Republicans are suckers and losers.