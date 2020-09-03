‘Nonsensical and Madness’: Outrage After Trump Excludes US From WHO-Backed Global Vaccination Cooperation Pact

Stephan: If there is an incorrect way to do something, you can rely on that being the option Trump will choose. This story I think, at its core, is about trying to protect pharmaceutical corporatists from competition so they can possibly beat every other research group to creating a viable vaccine and reap billions of dollars of profit. The fact that this is against the best interests of the families of America means nothing to Trump and his orcs. Your good health, and the good health of your family doesn't earn Trump supporters a dime.

Technicians work as King Philippe of Belgium visits the seat and lab of candidate vaccine against Covid-19 developer Janssen Pharmaceutica, on June 17, 2020 in Beerse, Belgium. A brand new biotech lab was recently established to perform Covid-19 diagnostic tests. Belgium takes a pioneering role in the fight against viral infectious diseases. (Photo: Olivier Matthys/Getty

Provoking a flurry of critical reactions from health experts and lawmakers, the Trump administration announced Tuesday afternoon that it will not participate in the “global effort to develop, manufacture, and equitably distribute a coronavirus vaccine, in part because the World Health Organization is involved”—a decision the Washington Post said “could shape the course of the pandemic and the country’s role in health diplomacy” going forward.

The purpose of the Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (Covax) Facility is to “speed vaccine development and secure doses for all countries and distribute them to the most high-risk segment of each population,” explained the Post.

While more than 170 countries are in negotiations to participate in Covax, Judd Deere, a spokesperson for the White House, told reporters that “The United States will continue to […]