Generosity can make us live longer, new research shows. Now, that’s more important than ever

Stephan: Here is yet another proof that fostering wellbeing not only helps those you help it also helps you by putting years on the length of your life. Here are the facts.

When parents transfer resources to their kids or to their aging parents, research

has shown, life spans increase.

Giving money or resources to your children or aging parents is likely to increase their life span, according to a new paper published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science.

How to find resilience during the coronavirus pandemicThere is a linear relationship between the amount and frequency of wealth transfers and the lengths of individuals’ lives, the study results have shown.”At the beginning of life you are reliant on others,” said lead study author Tobias Vogt, who is an assistant professor in the faculty of spatial sciences at the University of Groningen. “It’s a good idea to help others throughout the course of our lives.”The researchers’ goal was to track data on how every individual in a given society consumes and saves.Intergenerational wealth transfers can include money, but they can also include houses, benefits or time.

Wealth transfers are more common where social cohesion is high

The researchers recognized that other factors — such as country’s gross domestic product […]