Young people are trying to save the US election amid dire poll worker shortages

Stephan: Here is some wonderfully good news. Young people are becoming active in protecting American democracy by volunteering to serve at voting places. If you know a young person who is over 18, suggest that they, too, volunteer to work at polling places for the election.

A poll worker sanitizes a voting booth at a polling location in Louisville, Kentucky, on 23 June 2020. Credit: Bloomberg/Getty

Ahead of the 2016 election, Maya Patel, then a student at the University of Texas at Austin, registered 250 students to vote. But after seeing first-hand the hours-long lines voters were forced to navigate before casting their ballots, she knew there was more work to do. Two years later, she worked to install an additional polling location on the campus just in time for the midterm elections.

Now Patel is getting ready to be a poll worker in November. Why? Well, because it’s fun, and more importantly, she said, there’s a dire poll worker shortage around the country that could threaten the presidential election.

Elderly and retired people normally comprise a large portion of poll workers, but this year many of them have dropped out over fears of contracting Covid-19. In the 2016 presidential election, about 917,694 poll workers were responsible for managing more than 100,000 polling sites. This year, even as half of the American electorate is expected to vote by […]