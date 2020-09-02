Vigilantes beat the drums of US election fears

Stephan: The madness Donald Trump has created and stimulated in the United States is not going unnoticed in the rest of the world. How anyone can support or vote for this man I simply do not understand. He talks about what is going on as if he has nothing to do with it, and only he can stop it. It is the very essence of the Hitlerian Big Lie. This is what we look like to the people of Asia. Aren't you proud? Neither am I, and it is going to take decades to repair what Trump, Pence, and their orcs have done.

PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 29: Portland police hold back Chandler Pappas who was with the victim of a fatal shooting as he reacts in minutes after the incident on August 29, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Far left counter-protesters and pro-Trump supporters clashed Saturday afternoon as a parade of cars carrying right wing supporters made their way from nearby Clackamas to Portland. Credit: Nathan Howard/Getty /AFP

Shootings that left three dead at protests against police brutality have stoked fears of rising violence as a deeply divided US heads into elections amid economic collapse, a deadly pandemic and the worst social upheaval since the 1960s.

President Donald Trump, hoping to secure a second term in November despite the crisis, heads Tuesday to Kenosha, the Wisconsin town that descended into violence last week after police shot a young black father seven times in the back.

The governor of the state, Democrat Tony Evers, called on Trump in vain to reconsider his visit, warning it would “hinder our healing” and arguing that the citizens of the town are already traumatized.

