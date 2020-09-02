The Consequences of Climate Change Are Already Visible in Siberia

It’s not only about ice melting and rising temperatures. It’s also about a region that is being transformed dramatically by climate change. The way the Arctic is evolving comes with consequences for the environment, biosphere, international relations, and geopolitical balance. Scientists indicate that the recent heat wave in Siberia would have been virtually impossible without anthropogenic climate change. But how are these conclusions drawn, and how accurate is it to make these claims?
he word “Arctic” is seldom associated with images of sweltering heat. Yet in recent months, popular perceptions have changed. Everyone has heard about the record-breaking heatwave burning through Siberia. The high temperatures are melting permafrost, and air temperatures have hit up to 38ºC, breaking records in the remote town of Verkhoyansk that recorded the highest temperature ever in the Arctic.
The Arctic is warming at twice the rate of the global average, and at the end of June, land surface temperatures reached a staggering 45ºC in a variety of spots, according to European satellite data. Although land surface temperatures are not usually given […]
What troubles me is that the response from the American public seems mild in proportion to the potential outcome. They’re still buying big SUVs, trucks, while the auto industry continues to design them. Advertise them..commercials of trucks racing through streams and distant highways.Ripping up deserts and beaches. The geographical challenges in the US are immense… mass transit outside big cities is limited and with corona… traveling or commuting with strangers doesn’t hold a lot of appeal. Of course, trucks can be important tools to people who aren’t city dwellers.
I saw a report from a scientific website I get emails from that talked about a rash of volcanic eruptions in Siberia supposedly caused by methane pushing up and causing volcanoes which release the methane as well as increase CO2 levels in the atmosphere. There may be no connection to human activity involved; who knows? There was a lot of these volcanoes!