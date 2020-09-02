The Consequences of Climate Change Are Already Visible in Siberia

Stephan: My estimate is that there is going to have to be massive suffering and death before humanity really awakens to what climate change is about, particularly in countries like the United States where the majority of politicians in both parties are so massively willfully ignorant. Here is another alarm bell confirming what is happening, this one a report from Siberia.

Siberia in winter Credit: Andrei Stepanov/Shutterstock

It’s not only about ice melting and rising temperatures. It’s also about a region that is being transformed dramatically by climate change. The way the Arctic is evolving comes with consequences for the environment, biosphere, international relations, and geopolitical balance. Scientists indicate that the recent heat wave in Siberia would have been virtually impossible without anthropogenic climate change. But how are these conclusions drawn, and how accurate is it to make these claims?

he word “Arctic” is seldom associated with images of sweltering heat. Yet in recent months, popular perceptions have changed. Everyone has heard about the record-breaking heatwave burning through Siberia. The high temperatures are melting permafrost, and air temperatures have hit up to 38ºC, breaking records in the remote town of Verkhoyansk that recorded the highest temperature ever in the Arctic.

The Arctic is warming at twice the rate of the global average, and at the end of June, land surface temperatures reached a staggering 45ºC in a variety of spots, according to European satellite data. Although land surface temperatures are not usually given […]