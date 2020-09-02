A look deep inside latest pro-Trump Christian conspiracy theory that’s eating America

Stephan: I confess I simply do not understand how anyone could support Donald Trump or the Trumplican Party (the Republican Party as any number of Republicans will tell you has ceased to exist). The endless criminality, the vulgarity, the heartlessness, the racism, the sexism. Collectively it is the dark Id of America come to life. And yet I know millions do believe anything Trump tells them. I actually have Trumpers who read SR daily, and they write me the most amazingly ignorant and hateful things. Talk about how Joe Biden, about as centrist a politician as is alive today is a Marxist, how people who seek racial and gender equality are destroying the country. It is obvious from what they say they haven't a clue what a Marxist actually believes or supports, for them it is just a damning label, and that what motivates them is fear, resentment, and hatred. At one level I pity them. But at another, I realize they constitute an evil force in the United States.

Des Moines, Iowa / USA – January 14, 2020: Donald Trump supporter at Drake University in Des Moines outside the Democratic Debate

I chronicled the attempts made by an old friend to convince me of an outlandish conspiracy theory being promoted by the group of rabid online Donald Trump supporters known as “QAnon.” According to my friend, initiates of the Illuminati had teamed up with subterranean demons to torture, rape and eat kidnapped children in underground military bases ruled by Trump’s mortal enemies. Not surprisingly, none of the so-called “evidence” provided by my friend proved any such thing. Onward from there we go …

Fun with Adrenochrome!

The second link my friend sent me, entitled “ADRENOCHROME — Those Who Know Cannot Sleep,” was posted by a QAnon advocate who calls himself Vinctum. On Twitter, Vinctum describes himself as a “Red Pilled Armenian bloke from the Netherlands that’s into Personal Growth, Spirituality, Psychology, and Conspiracy facts.” Though he joined Twitter as recently as January of 2020, he already has more than 3,000 followers. His YouTube channel has considerably […]