50% in U.S. Fear Bankruptcy Due to Major Health Event

Stephan: If you live in another country than the U.S., as I have learned from travelling widely, the American healthcare system, actually an illness profit system, is incomprehensible. How is it possible I have been asked over and over, that the people of America don't see that it is in everyone's best interest -- except corporations -- to have universal birthright healthcare? Is it stupidity, or ignorance people will say. How can you tolerate bankrupting your family if someone gets sick? Good questions all and ones to which I do not have good answers. Do you?

Half in U.S. now, vs. 45% in 2019, concerned about health-related bankruptcy

15%, including 20% of non-White adults, carry long-term medical debt

Lowering drug prices a key voting issue for 35% of adults

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Half of all U.S. adults are concerned that a major health event in their household could lead to bankruptcy, an increase from 45% measured in early 2019 (PDF download). These results, based on a new study by West Health and Gallup, also show that the percentage of non-White adults who harbor this concern has risen from 52% to 64%.Fear of Health Event Leading to BankruptcyHow concerned are you that a major health event in your household could lead to bankruptcy? Extremely concerned, concerned, not very concerned or not at all concerned?

January-February 2019July 2020Change% Extremely concerned/

Concerned% Extremely concerned/

Concernedpct. pts.U.S. total4550+5*GenderWomen4751+4Men4249+7*RaceWhite adults4143+2Non-White adults5264+12*Age18-294355+12*30-494655+9*50-645248-465+3840+2* Statistically significant change (p<.05), design effect includedGALLUP-WEST HEALTH U.S. HEALTHCARE STUDY, JULY 2020

This study is based on 1,007 interviews with U.S. adults conducted from July 1-24, 2020. Over the past year, concerns about medical bankruptcy have increased 12 and nine […]