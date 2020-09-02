50% in U.S. Fear Bankruptcy Due to Major Health Event

Stephan: If you live in another country than the U.S., as I have learned from travelling widely, the American healthcare system, actually an illness profit system, is incomprehensible. How is it possible I have been asked over and over, that the people of America don't see that it is in everyone's best interest -- except corporations -- to have universal birthright healthcare? Is it stupidity, or ignorance people will say. How can you tolerate bankrupting your family if someone gets sick? Good questions all and ones to which I do not have good answers. Do you?
Half in U.S. now, vs. 45% in 2019, concerned about health-related bankruptcy
15%, including 20% of non-White adults, carry long-term medical debt
Lowering drug prices a key voting issue for 35% of adults
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Half of all U.S. adults are concerned that a major health event in their household could lead to bankruptcy, an increase from 45% measured in early 2019 (PDF download). These results, based on a new study by West Health and Gallup, also show that the percentage of non-White adults who harbor this concern has risen from 52% to 64%.Fear of Health Event Leading to BankruptcyHow concerned are you that a major health event in your household could lead to bankruptcy? Extremely concerned, concerned, not very concerned or not at all concerned?
This study is based on 1,007 interviews with U.S. adults conducted from July 1-24, 2020. Over the past year, concerns about medical bankruptcy have increased 12 and nine […]