People Who Live in Red States Die Younger. Conservative Policies Are to Blame.

Stephan: If you live in Red value state governed by Republicans you literally do so at risk of your life. This is a report on the third study I have reported on concerning this trend (See SR archives), and they all reached the same conclusion: Republican policies will take years off your life. Could it be any clearer? And yet people continue to vote Republicans into office.

A major new study has documented how differences in life expectancy correlate closely with many state policies.

Credit: Dana Neely/Stone/Getty

People in red states don’t live as long as people in blue states, often by a wide margin.

Now, a major new study demonstrates that differences in life expectancy correlate closely with many state policies: Most red states have adopted more policies that correlate strongly with lives cut short, while most blue states have adopted opposite policies.

The new study, conducted by well-known Syracuse University sociologist Jennifer Karas Montez and seven colleagues, notes: “State policies affect nearly every aspect of people’s lives, including economic well-being, social relationships, education, housing, lifestyles, and access to medical care.” Life expectancy is like a social mirror that reflects the overall health of a population. Longevity captures, in a single number, overall social, economic, physical and mental well-being.

In 2017, life expectancy (at birth) in West Virginia was 74.6 years, but in Hawaii, it was 81.6 years — a full 7-year difference. If West Virginia were a nation, it would rank #93 in the world for life expectancy, below Morocco, Tunisia […]