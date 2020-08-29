Melania Trump ‘refused to move to White House until the Obamas’ toilet had been ripped out & a new one installed’

Stephan: You couldn't make this up and not be taken for a dingbat. It isn't just that Melania (who sleeps in a separate bedroom from her husband) thought the Obamas' bedroom was "shabby" not fancy enough for her; it is the racism implicit in this report that is amazing. Consider this Saturday's Republican Scum Report.

Melania Trump

“Melania just flat out refused to move to Washington DC until it had been completely redesigned and revamped,” a book insider said.

“Stephanie talks about how she took one look at her bedroom and bathroom and demanded a new shower and toilet.

“She was not prepared to use the same bathroom as the Obamas or anyone else for that matter – it wouldn’t matter if it was the Queen of England.

“She wanted everything redecorated, repainted, new furniture and decor – everything was old and shabby and she wanted it to be brand new.

“Melania is the wife of the president and doesn’t expect she should have to make do with second hand or previously used facilities.

“In fact she seemed to be much more concerned about the decor than she did about allegations of her husband’s alleged infidelity, according to Stephanie.”