Melania Trump ‘refused to move to White House until the Obamas’ toilet had been ripped out & a new one installed’

“Melania just flat out refused to move to Washington DC until it had been completely redesigned and revamped,” a book insider said.
“Stephanie talks about how she took one look at her bedroom and bathroom and demanded a new shower and toilet.
“She was not prepared to use the same bathroom as the Obamas or anyone else for that matter – it wouldn’t matter if it was the Queen of England.
“She wanted everything redecorated, repainted, new furniture and decor – everything was old and shabby and she wanted it to be brand new.
“Melania is the wife of the president and doesn’t expect she should have to make do with second hand or previously used facilities.
“In fact she seemed to be much more concerned about the decor than she did about allegations of her husband’s alleged infidelity, according to Stephanie.”
Not surprising. Melania made a speech at the RNC about “our children” that was supposed to inspire voters with this former porn model’s compassion, but I remember her shirt that she wore to “visit” migrant children separated from their parents. Some were put into cages. Her shirt read: “I really don’t care, do you?” Many children are still held – but I think brown children don’t figure in her and her husband’s “compassion”. https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-45853364