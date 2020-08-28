These are Donald Trump’s 40 biggest broken promises

Stephan: As I have watched the Republican convention this week, and listened to speaker after speaker spew baldfaced lies, describe the Pandemic in the past tense as 75,301 new cases were reported and 1,969 died, I saw the fantasy world of the Trumpers on display. The talk about how the violence we are seeing in the news each day is the fault of the Democrats. They describe how great the economy is, and how any problems are due to the Democrats, when Trump and the Republicans in Congress have controlled the economy for the past four years, and on and on. It made me think it would be useful to list all Trump's lies and failed promises on those issues. So here is a top 40 list -- the whole list would require you to read several hours worth of material. It will stand as the Friday Republican Scum Report.

Trump voters. Nearly 4 years in, here’s an updated list of Trump’s 40 biggest broken promises.

1. He said coronavirus would “go away without a vaccine.” You bought it. But it didn’t. While other countries got the pandemic under control and avoided large numbers of fatalities, the virus has killed more than 130,000 Americans*, and that number is still climbing.

2. He said he won't have time to play golf if elected president. But he has made more than 250 visits to his golf clubs since he took office – a record for any president – including more trips during the pandemic than meetings with Dr. Fauci. The total financial cost to America? More than $136 million.

3. He said he would repeal the Affordable Care Act, and replace it with something “beautiful.” It didn’t happen. Instead, 7 million Americans have lost their health insurance since he took office. He has asked the Supreme Court to strike down the law in the middle of a global pandemic with no plan to […]