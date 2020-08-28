These are Donald Trump’s 40 biggest broken promises

Trump voters. Nearly 4 years in, here’s an updated list of Trump’s 40 biggest broken promises.
1. He said coronavirus would “go away without a vaccine.” You bought it. But it didn’t. While other countries got the pandemic under control and avoided large numbers of fatalities, the virus has killed more than 130,000 Americans*, and that number is still climbing.
2. He said he won’t have time to play golf if elected president. But he has made more than 250 visits to his golf clubs since he took office – a record for any president – including more trips during the pandemic than meetings with Dr. Fauci. The total financial cost to America? More than $136 million.Defend democracy. Click to invest in courageous progressive journalism today.
3. He said he would repeal the Affordable Care Act, and replace it with something “beautiful.” It didn’t happen. Instead, 7 million Americans have lost their health insurance since he took office. He has asked the Supreme Court to strike down the law in the middle of a global pandemic with no plan to […]
You should be aware that this article sent me to a site that my Webroot says is a dangerous connection. Not RawStory but the site that RawStory connected to.
David —
Raw Story is not a dangerous site, unless you are a Trumper; it is one of the leading socially progressive sites in the country.
— Stephan