Tear gas sprayed on Portland protesters revealed to contain toxic metal compounds

The city of Portland recently sent the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) information they requested about the chemicals contained in the crowd control agents that have been sprayed on Black Lives Matter protesters by law enforcement since May — and their documents reveal that the tear gas contains chemicals that are apt to pose a health risk to those exposed, particularly given the high quantities sprayed. The documents provide insight into the potential health and environmental hazards posed by the tear gas that has blanketed protesters in the streets of downtown Portland nearly every night for months.
The documents also confirm that the city of Portland sources its tear gas from Safariland, LLC, a “security products” manufacturer that has faced scrutiny for its role in supplying tear gas used by law enforcement to suppress protests over the Read the Full Article
More wrath by police (maybe not intentional) against people using their constitutional right to protest. This must stop, and only Biden can do it.
I’ve been inspired by the rising number of people involved in change. Have felt this coming for a long time. Especially after reading a climate report from the military think tank (CNA) in the early 80s. And reading the numbers on the voter turnout for the Congressional elections before Obama. The majority of liberals didn’t show up to vote, while the evangelical churches were getting out the vote in their Congregations. I’m focusing my energy on getting people to vote, even though Biden is not my first choice.. At this time, he is the ONLY choice. As a nation, we’d forgotten that voters have the potential to change the direction of the nation. I remember while traveling and living abroad for 10 years, hearing over and over again- you Americans are so naive. Americans act as if they’re entitled and above participating in securing Democracy. It feels as if we’ve reached a turning point!