Many People of Color, Immigrants Among Over 1,000 US Health Workers Lost to COVID

Stephan: In the racist anti-immigrant Trump world the non-White and immigrant men and women who have worked day and night to save the lives of every American needing medical care regardless of their race, gender, or religion don't count. And yet thousands of Americans would be dead were it not for these people, 1,000 of whom gave up their lives doing this service for the rest of us. Here are the facts from Kaiser Health News

Medical personnel who are either immigrants or people of color or both

More than 1,000 front-line health care workers reportedly have died of COVID-19, according to Lost on the Frontline, an ongoing investigation by The Guardian and KHN to track and memorialize every U.S. health care worker who dies from the coronavirus. Earlier this month, the organizations published a major interactive database. It is the most comprehensive accounting of U.S. health care workers’ deaths in the country.

EXPLORE OUR DATABASE

KHN and The Guardian are tracking health care workers who died from COVID-19 and writing about their lives and what happened in their final days.READ THEIR STORIES

The virus has taken a disproportionate toll on communities of color and immigrants — and health workers haven’t been spared.

Guardian and KHN reporters have published profiles of 177 of the 1,079 victims we have identified based on obituaries, news reports, social media posts and other sources. Of those 177, 62.1% were identified as Black, Latino, Asian/Pacific Islander or Native American, and […]