Trump Administration Insider: President Wanted to ‘Maim’ Migrants

Stephan: Eventually, the truth comes out. Here is Thursday's Republican Scum Report, an account of the reality that obtains inside the Trump bubble.

Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

Miles Taylor, former DHS chief of staff, recalls the moment he said to himself “what the f*ck is happening” during a Trump meeting. Plus, the gang shits on night one of the RNC.

You thought what happened on-screen during the first night of the Republican National Convention was crazy? It’s nothing compared to Trump behind the scenes.

Miles Taylor, the former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, joined Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast on this episode of The New Abnormal to share the eye-watering tales of what Trump is really like when the cameras are switched off.

The national security official couldn’t get through a meeting “without him doing 20 tangents, becoming irascible, turning red in the face, demanding a diet Coke, spewing spit,” Taylor explained. “Literally out of goddamn nowhere, he’d be like, ‘You know, who’s just my favorite guy? The MyPillow guy. Do any of you have those pillows?’”

When it came to the border wall, Trump would dream up “sickening” medieval plots “to pierce the flesh” of migrants, rip all the families apart, […]