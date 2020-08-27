Kyle Rittenhouse, charged in Kenosha protest homicides, considered himself militia

Stephan: As I have been watching the Republican convention four things have stood out for me. First, the grotesque violation of the Hatch Act and the misuse of our public properties and symbols; I wonder who is paying for all the staff these violations require. Is the RNC convention being funded by taxpayers? Has anyone else noticed that last night when Trump entered the scene with two marines opening the door and then standing at attention it was an exact mirror of Putin's entrance in the Kremlin? Second, the lies that make up almost every presentation. Third, the complete lack of any detailed policy statement; it is nothing but a homage do our "Dear Leader". Fourth, the blatant racism. It isn't just the endless White blonde-haired women, it is also the fear-mongering; they're (Black and Brown people) coming to steal your suburbs. And it is this last that particularly concerns me because it is deliberately designed to stimulate hate and violence. Why am I so concerned about that. Precisely because of what just happened in Kenosha, Wisconsin. As you read this story note particularly the support these White militiamen received from the police. Remember that the police have killed over 700 people so far this year. Note that this 17-year-old could not legally carry such a weapon, or even buy it. So who did buy it for him? Is he living at home? How did his parents let him go out armed like that? Why didn't the police confiscate the weapon? I think we are moving into a period where violence caused by the White militias is going to become an increasing problem. These are domestic terrorists. They seek violence.

Kyle Rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old charged with shooting three people — two of them fatally — during a Kenosha protest Tuesday evening, considered himself a militia member trying to protect life and property, according to videos, interviews and social media posts.

Video recorded in the hours before the shooting shows Rittenhouse hanging out with older armed men who say they’re protecting a car lot. Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Ill., also did a video interview with the Daily Caller in front of a boarded up building.

“People are getting injured and our job is to protect this business,” Rittenhouse says in the clip. “And my job also is to protect people. If someone is hurt, I’m running into harm’s way. That’s why I have my rifle; I’ve gotta’ protect myself, obviously. But I also have my med kit.”

Earlier Tuesday, a local militia group known as the Kenosha Guard created a Facebook event called “Armed Citizens to Protect our Lives and Property.” The invitation was re-posted by the far-right website Infowars.

The Kenosha Guard’s Facebook page, which was taken down late Wednesday morning, called it a social club. But […]