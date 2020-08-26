Alaska’s attorney general sent hundreds of ‘uncomfortable’ texts to a female colleague

Stephan: Here is the Tuesday Republican Scum Report, this one from Alaska. I have said this before, but it is worth saying again, on the basis of the data it is clear that middle-aged Republican men seem to have a lot of sexual issues. Look at the Jerry Falwell, Jr. scandal, which I considered for today, but he is not a serving government official so I chose this one about Kevin Clarkson, Attorney General of Alaska instead; there are so many of these scum stories I have a choice, and that is a statement worth noting in and of itself. Clarkson is a true holier than thou self-righteous moralist publicly, but obviiously something quite different personally. Think about this: Clarkson sent this young woman 558 unsolicited and "uncomfortable" texts during the 31 days of March. That works out to be 18 a day. I wonder how many he sent his wife? I haven't sent 558 text messages in total in the last year, not even half that.

Disgraced Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson speaking at Rightwing ALEX conference

Late last year, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy wrote President Donald Trump asking for a favor on behalf of his appointed attorney general, Kevin Clarkson.

In a Dec. 2 letter, the governor asked Trump to help Clarkson’s wife and stepson overcome immigration obstacles in order to leave Colombia and join him in Alaska.

“Over the past year, I have found Attorney General Clarkson to be a wise and trusted legal advisor, a man of exceptional character, and a devoted husband and father,” the governor told Trump. Before being appointed in late 2018, Clarkson had been a champion of Christian conservative views on social issues such as same-sex marriage and abortion.

Today, Clarkson is on a monthlong leave of absence without pay, the Department of Law said in response to a records request. Without any public notice or explanation from the state, an acting attorney general has been appointed in his place.

Records obtained by the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica show the abrupt and unusual […]