New York attorney general sues Trump Organization over financial dealings

Stephan: The criminality of Trump and his family and the various corporations they control is just endless; there is nothing like it in American political history. Here is the latest and, because it is at the state level, it means Trump cannot issue pardons. I have a sense that there is a real possibility one or more of his children are going to jail. I think Trump should be in prison as well, but I just don't see that happening. I am not sure America is ready to see a former president locked up. Would the Secret Service still guard him?

The New York attorney general, Letitia James, filed a petition in state trial court in New York City naming the Trump Organization as a respondent, along with other business entities. Credit: Richard Drew/AP

The New York state attorney general has asked a court to enforce subpoenas that could reveal sensitive financial information about the Trump Organization, potentially pulling back the curtain on the president’s private business and throwing Donald Trump into legal jeopardy.

Letitia James filed a petition in state trial court in New York City naming the Trump Organization as a respondent, along with other business entities. The filing also named Eric Trump, one of the president’s sons, and Seven Springs, a New York estate owned by the Trump family.

If the court agrees with the petition, sensitive tax documents and other material relating to Trump family holdings could come to light. The information could also feed investigations by prosecutors into whether Trump and his associates misrepresented the value of assets in order to either avoid taxes or win loans.

Either activity could constitute fraud. Trump has denied all wrongdoing, […]