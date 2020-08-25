New York attorney general sues Trump Organization over financial dealings

The New York state attorney general has asked a court to enforce subpoenas that could reveal sensitive financial information about the Trump Organization, potentially pulling back the curtain on the president’s private business and throwing Donald Trump into legal jeopardy.
Letitia James filed a petition in state trial court in New York City naming the Trump Organization as a respondent, along with other business entities. The filing also named Eric Trump, one of the president’s sons, and Seven Springs, a New York estate owned by the Trump family.
If the court agrees with the petition, sensitive tax documents and other material relating to Trump family holdings could come to light. The information could also feed investigations by prosecutors into whether Trump and his associates misrepresented the value of assets in order to either avoid taxes or win loans.
Either activity could constitute fraud. Trump has denied all wrongdoing, […]
I agree that it’s unlikely Trump would go to jail, but I believe he could suffer extensive financial problems. It will be interesting to see if more big investors turn him away. Esp. since Deutsche Bank turned over his records. Jared’s father already served time for financial misdeeds. It was during the Trump campaign that Jared’s visit to his father in prison was on the news.