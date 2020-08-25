57 percent of Republicans say coronavirus death toll is ‘acceptable’

A majority of Republicans said that the number of coronavirus deaths in the U.S. — now topping 176,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University — is “acceptable,” according to a poll released Sunday.
A CBS News-YouGov poll determined that 57 percent of Republican respondents said the U.S. death toll for COVID-19 was “acceptable,” while 43 percent said it was “unacceptable.” Republicans were the only partisan group of which a majority of voters said the number of deaths was acceptable.
Among Democrats, 10 percent said the coronavirus death toll in the U.S. was acceptable, while 90 percent said it was unacceptable. For independents, 33 percent labeled the death toll as acceptable, and 67 percent called it unacceptable.
Republican respondents also differed among all voters on whether the U.S.’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic is “going well,” with 73 percent agreeing with that assessment. A total of 38 percent of all voters said it was going well.
Most voters — 62 percent — said the pandemic handling is “going badly,” but only 27 percent of Republicans agreed.
Republican participants were also more likely than […]
The Republican National Convention, in contrast to the Democratic National Convention which was virtual, featured huge crowds and many people not wearing masks. I found the fear mongering and fascistic quality of the convention last night frightening, as well as the thought of those crowds in a pandemic. https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/513424-rnc-warned-by-local-health-officials-about-lack-of-masks-at-convention
These Republicans now days are just plain STUPID.
One needs to remember that many progressives and BLM protesters, mainly younger people believe their mission is more important. Most are wearing masks, but I suspect they feel the issues are important enough to risk getting Covid..