57 percent of Republicans say coronavirus death toll is ‘acceptable’

Stephan: I have been doing research for several weeks on why uniquely in the world, the United States, is handling the Covid-19 pandemic so badly. The obvious answer you usually see is the incompetence of the Trump administration. But as I thought about that I remembered the Sturgis biker rally, and beach pictures of people clustered together with no masks. That made me ask myself, what is the role of the attitude of Americans about this pandemic. How can they possibly find someone dying every 80 seconds acceptable? well, the research is out now and the answer is that 57% of Republicans do find this acceptable. Here is the data. I just find it appalling, but it explains a lot.

Supporters at a Trump Rally. Notice they are all White

A majority of Republicans said that the number of coronavirus deaths in the U.S. — now topping 176,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University — is “acceptable,” according to a poll released Sunday.

A CBS News-YouGov poll determined that 57 percent of Republican respondents said the U.S. death toll for COVID-19 was “acceptable,” while 43 percent said it was “unacceptable.” Republicans were the only partisan group of which a majority of voters said the number of deaths was acceptable.

Among Democrats, 10 percent said the coronavirus death toll in the U.S. was acceptable, while 90 percent said it was unacceptable. For independents, 33 percent labeled the death toll as acceptable, and 67 percent called it unacceptable.

Republican respondents also differed among all voters on whether the U.S.’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic is “going well,” with 73 percent agreeing with that assessment. A total of 38 percent of all voters said it was going well.

Most voters — 62 percent — said the pandemic handling is “going badly,” but only 27 percent of Republicans agreed.

Republican participants were also more likely than […]