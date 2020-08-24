Trump Ordered to Pay $44,100 to Stormy Daniels for Attorney Fees

Stephan: Here is Monday's Republican Scum Report. It is poetic as well as legal justice. Trump has to pay Stormy Daniels' legal fees.

Trump speaks to the 2020 Council for National Policy Meeting, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Va. Credit: AP/Evan Vucci

LOS ANGELES — A California court ordered President Donald Trump this week to pay $44,100 in attorney fees to porn actress Stormy Daniels to pay for her legal battle over her effort to cancel a hush money deal brokered to keep her quiet about their sexual relationship a decade ago.

The order in Superior Court in Los Angeles determined Daniels won her lawsuit against Trump over the agreement that was signed 11 days before the 2016 presidential election. As a part of that deal, the losing party would pay the lawyers fees.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the decision.

The president’s personal lawyer at the time, Michael Cohen, paid $130,000 to Daniels, who filed the suit under her legal name Stephanie Clifford. After Trump’s election, Daniels sued to void the agreement.

Trump and his supporters denied the president knew about the payment for several years before Trump acknowledged it on Twitter in May 2018 and […]