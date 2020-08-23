Wildfires are blazing new records as they burn in 15 Western states

Major wildfires are burning in California and other Western states. More than 20 major fires are burning in the Golden State, fueled by high temperatures. But states from the Northwest into the Rockies are also experiencing devastating wildfires.
California
- The 660,000 acres burned in California so far is about the same area of land as Rhode Island.
- Active fires from August alone have burned more than double the total acreage burned in California in 2019 (about 260,000 acres).
- The LNU Lightning Complex fire is already the 10th largest in California history, at 219,000 acres.
- Eight of the top 10 fires in California history have happened this decade. That’s since reliable data became available in 1932.
- Having burned 219,000 acres in 96 hours since it started Monday morning, the LNU fire has burned the equivalent of one football field every 2 seconds since Monday morning.
- According to Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS), Wednesday set a one-day record for the amount of wildfire smoke emissions coming from California fires. The fires put an estimated 3 million tons of carbon into […]
Where is our amazing military establishment during all this and I’m not referring to the National Guard? This is the time to bring military forces battle a collective danger, not clearing the way to a church for himself to wave a Bible.
I agree with you, Will, that we should recall troops so they could help put out the fires. It is a much more useful purpose for their time than sitting in some foreign country, instead of saving our own.
This is tragic indeed and all available federal, state and local resources should be brought to bear, both to extinguish these fires, help the victims, and prevent future fires. I frequently read about theses awful fires in CA and cannot understand the dynamics of why they cannot be prevented? There is such a long historical record of these fires occurring it seems someone is not doing their due diligence. TN
Climate instability that brings drenching rains followed by long dry spells with unusually hot temperatures. I lived in Cali for some time in the 90s when we went through an extended drought, then fires, then it rained a lot, then I moved and it has gotten much worse since then. Still a beautiful part of the world with such varied and interesting landscape. Mother Nature is beyond man’s control better to work with her than against her.