Trump directed Homeland Security to give $400 million to firm tied to Bannon’s We Build the Wall scheme: report

President Donald Trump was caught in a precarious position when one of his top former aides and former campaign CEO was indicted for fraud after running a fake effort to build the wall on the southern American border.
Over a year ago, the Pentagon inspector general began looking into a suspicious $400 million contract given from the Department of Homeland Security to the construction company linked to Bannon’s group. The funds came at Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and Trump’s urging
"On Dec. 2, the Pentagon announced a contract worth up to $400 million to Fisher Sand and Gravel for the construction of 31 miles of new border barriers along the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in southern Arizona," said the Washington Post.
CEO Tommy Fisher launched an aggressive effort to try and score a contract, making several appearances on Fox News and paying at least $100,000 in lobbying. Fisher also personally lobbied the president, gave hefty donations to Cramer’s Senate campaign, and attacked […]
All that money, that could build schools and heal the sick and feed the poor, to destroy a beautiful wildlife sanctuary in Arizona’s fragile ecosystem, to build a useless wall that will exist only as a monument to corruption and the vanity of Donald Trump. So sad that this is what our country has come to, and they know openly that they can get away with it.
Just another example of how those who go into the political realm (Red or Blue) claiming good intentions when their true intention is really just personal financial gain. Or is it just the way the members of that “club” become once they get admitted? It sure seems to work out that way for most of them …