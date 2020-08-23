Trump campaign fails to show evidence of vote-by-mail fraud, filing reveals

Stephan: Like everything Trump says, his claims about voter fraud using mail-in ballots, are nothing but lies and, as this story points out, that has now been proven in court. Trump knows he is lying since he votes by mail. What this is really all about is casting shade over the entire electoral process so if he loses he can call the outcome into question. And from the polls it appears he is being successful. His followers, as Steve Bannon has demonstrated, are endlessly gullible.

Donald Trump’s campaign failed to produce any evidence of vote-by-mail fraud in Pennsylvania after a federal judge ordered it do so, according to a 524-page court filing obtained by the Guardian.USPS chief Louis DeJoy says he won’t restore mail-sorting machines ahead of election – as it happenedRead more

Donald Trump in Virginia on Friday. The Trump campaign is suing to block the widespread use of official ballot dropboxes in Pennsylvania. Credit: Tasos Katopodis/EPA

The order came from US district judge Nicholas Ranjan, a Trump appointee, earlier this month amid a lawsuit in Pennsylvania over several voting policies. The Trump campaign is suing to block the widespread use of official ballot dropboxes in the state in locations other than an election office, and to allow poll watchers to work in counties other than the ones they live in.

The campaign also wants to block election officials from counting mail-in ballots if a voter forgets to put their mail-in ballot in a secrecy sleeve within the ballot return-envelope. The campaign argued in court that the current practices will lead to voter fraud without these […]