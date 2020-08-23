Trump campaign fails to show evidence of vote-by-mail fraud, filing reveals

Donald Trump’s campaign failed to produce any evidence of vote-by-mail fraud in Pennsylvania after a federal judge ordered it do so, according to a 524-page court filing obtained by the Guardian.USPS chief Louis DeJoy says he won’t restore mail-sorting machines ahead of election – as it happenedRead more
The order came from US district judge Nicholas Ranjan, a Trump appointee, earlier this month amid a lawsuit in Pennsylvania over several voting policies. The Trump campaign is suing to block the widespread use of official ballot dropboxes in the state in locations other than an election office, and to allow poll watchers to work in counties other than the ones they live in.
The campaign also wants to block election officials from counting mail-in ballots if a voter forgets to put their mail-in ballot in a secrecy sleeve within the ballot return-envelope. The campaign argued in court that the current practices will lead to voter fraud without these […]
There is no fraud or proof of it. Trump just wants to win by any means even if people die from having to go to the polls in person and get the Coronavirus. We must have vote-by-mail to protect us all.
P.P.: There is also a problem with people who have conditions like my wife who is blind, has diabetes as well as heart problems which do not allow her to get to the ballot box; also myself because I have a broken back and cannot stand for more than 2 minutes before I have to either sit down or I would fall to the ground, so we both use mail-in-ballots. Their are many others like us who are older and incapacitated to the point where we could not go to a polling place.
There is a big difference between Absentee Ballots and mail in ballots. Absentee Ballots are tried and true, mail in ballots are anything but, so I cannot support. Where I live in NY locally mailed first class letters to other local addresses can take 3 days go around the block, if they get there at all. Covid 19 or not, we somehow manage to get to the grocery store, the pharmacy, the hardware store, the gas station and work (if we are essential and the governor has not shut our employer down). If you truly want to cast your vote you will find a way to get there. Civic minded folks always do. There has to be some nefarious reason that mail in voting is being pushed so hard right now. Any thinking person must question that as well. TN
How can you explain states like Oregon that rely on mail-in ballots and have an unblemeshed record of successful honest elections?
You wonder why this approach is being advocated now? Can you spell C-O-V-I-D?
You can’t Gus. I live in Washington and we have been voting by mail or taking ballots to boxes scattered around the island for over a decade. It works, there is no fraud, everybody likes it. This is just another Trumpian scam.
Not understanding how you see any real difference in the ballots as both are marked outside the polling station and mailed or dropped off in a designated box. Some states send ballots to all registered voters others require voters to request same. Lord *rump and family have used mail in absentee ballots for some time and I found this recent tweet: “Whether you call it Vote by Mail or Absentee Voting, in Florida the election system is Safe and Secure, Tried and True. Florida’s Voting system has been cleaned up (we defeated Democrats attempts at change), so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail! #MAGA,” his lordship has spoken the issue is settled.
I don’t see a lot of difference, Will. In Washington State you get a ballot in the mail some weeks before the election date, and you fill it out, and either mail it in, or put it in one of the dropboxes scattered around — there are four of them within five miles of my property. It is all very effortless, and there is no evidence or history of fraud.
My point exactly!